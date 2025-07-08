Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 382.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 83.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on IQVIA from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.32.

IQVIA stock opened at $162.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.11 and its 200-day moving average is $172.79. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.65 and a 12 month high of $252.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

