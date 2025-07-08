TD Private Client Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,817 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMO. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 11,345.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 13,047 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Bank Of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Bank Of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank Of Montreal Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $111.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank Of Montreal has a 1 year low of $76.98 and a 1 year high of $113.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.02.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank Of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.1801 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank Of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 57.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

About Bank Of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

