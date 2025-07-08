Future (LON:FUTR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,296 ($17.64) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 74.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Future to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 733 ($9.98) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

FUTR stock opened at GBX 744.50 ($10.13) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £806.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50. Future has a 12 month low of GBX 631 ($8.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,154 ($15.71). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 705.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 806.89.

In other Future news, insider Sharjeel Suleman acquired 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.82) per share, for a total transaction of £49,779.36 ($67,754.68). Also, insider Kevin Li Ying acquired 15,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 647 ($8.81) per share, with a total value of £99,955.03 ($136,048.77). 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams

