Future (LON:FUTR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,296 ($17.64) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 74.08% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Future to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 733 ($9.98) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.
In other Future news, insider Sharjeel Suleman acquired 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.82) per share, for a total transaction of £49,779.36 ($67,754.68). Also, insider Kevin Li Ying acquired 15,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 647 ($8.81) per share, with a total value of £99,955.03 ($136,048.77). 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams
