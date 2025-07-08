Lancaster Investment Management Acquires 64,000 Shares of Manchester United Ltd. (NYSE:MANU)

Lancaster Investment Management grew its position in Manchester United Ltd. (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 880,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Manchester United comprises about 8.5% of Lancaster Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lancaster Investment Management owned approximately 0.52% of Manchester United worth $11,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Manchester United by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Infinitum Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United in the fourth quarter worth $6,420,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Manchester United by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Manchester United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st.

Manchester United Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17. Manchester United Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.29. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 22.40% and a negative net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Manchester United Ltd. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

