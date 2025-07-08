Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $237,000 Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Ventas by 175.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $93,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,467.04. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,509,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 116,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,429.50. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,035 shares of company stock valued at $7,832,135 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas Price Performance

NYSE VTR opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.91, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.57 and a 52 week high of $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 581.82%.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

