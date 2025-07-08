Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000. Texas Pacific Land makes up approximately 0.7% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 175.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 33 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 4.0%

TPL opened at $1,033.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.08. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 52 week low of $736.75 and a 52 week high of $1,769.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,194.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,264.63.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 63.24%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.02%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

