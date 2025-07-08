Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,110 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 346.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 571,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,344,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $95.57 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $100.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.89.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
