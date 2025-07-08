Critical Contrast: Air China (AIRYY) versus The Competition

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.5% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Air China and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Air China $23.19 billion -$32.35 million -214.29 Air China Competitors $14.09 billion $574.24 million 1.32

Air China has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Air China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air China -0.33% -1.41% -0.16% Air China Competitors -16,555.38% 20.02% 2.45%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Air China and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Air China has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air China’s rivals have a beta of 9.05, meaning that their average share price is 805% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Air China rivals beat Air China on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services. The company is also involved in the import and export trading activities; and provision of cabin, airline catering, air ticketing, human resources, aircraft overhaul and maintenance, and financial services. Air China Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

