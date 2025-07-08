Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) & Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Critical Comparison

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) and Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Siemens and Kion Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siemens $82.35 billion 2.48 $9.00 billion $6.62 19.28 Kion Group $12.45 billion 0.65 $389.88 million $0.42 36.48

Dividends

Siemens has higher revenue and earnings than Kion Group. Siemens is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kion Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Siemens pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Kion Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Siemens pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kion Group pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Siemens is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Siemens shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Siemens and Kion Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siemens 12.61% 13.19% 5.11% Kion Group 1.80% 3.37% 1.12%

Volatility & Risk

Siemens has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kion Group has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Siemens and Kion Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siemens 0 3 0 1 2.50 Kion Group 0 0 1 3 3.75

Summary

Siemens beats Kion Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments. The Digital Industries segment provides automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, servo motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; software for production and product lifecycle management, and simulation and testing of mechatronic systems; and the Mendix cloud-native low-code application development platform. The Smart Infrastructure segment offers products, systems, solutions, services, and software to support sustainable transition in energy generation from fossil and renewable sources; sustainable buildings and communities; and buildings, electrification, and electrical products. The Mobility segment provides rail passenger and freight transportation, such as vehicles, trams and light rail, and commuter trains, as well as trains and passenger coaches; locomotives and solutions for automated transportation; products and solutions for rail automation; electrification products; maintenance and digital services; and digital and cloud-based solutions, and related services. The Siemens Healthineers segment develops, manufactures, and sells various diagnostic and therapeutic products and services; and provides clinical consulting and training services. The SFS segment offers debt and equity investments; leasing, lending, and working capital, structured, equipment, and project financing; and financial advisory services. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands. The company also manufactures and sells spare parts; leases and rents industrial trucks and related items; and offers maintenance and repair, and fleet management services, as well as provides finance solutions. In addition, it provides integrated technology and software solutions, including automated guided vehicle systems, palletizers, storage and picking equipment, automated storage and retrieval systems, sorters, and conveyors under the Dematic brand. The company was formerly known as KION Holding 1 GmbH. KION GROUP AG was founded in 2006 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

