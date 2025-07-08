ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) versus Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Financial Review

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ObsEva and Ceapro”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva N/A N/A -$58.38 million ($0.92) N/A Ceapro $7.14 million 1.86 -$3.49 million ($0.06) -2.83

Ceapro has higher revenue and earnings than ObsEva. Ceapro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ObsEva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ObsEva has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceapro has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

17.5% of ObsEva shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of ObsEva shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ObsEva and Ceapro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva N/A -416.36% -92.01% Ceapro -69.60% -20.30% -18.07%

Summary

Ceapro beats ObsEva on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

About Ceapro

Ceapro Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. The company is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production, development, and commercialization of active ingredients, such as oat beta glucan and avenanthramides, which are derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries. It also offers natural active ingredients, including oat powder, oat oil, oat peptides, and lupin peptides to the personal care, cosmetic, medical, and animal health industries; anti-aging skincare products to the cosmeceutical industries; and veterinary therapeutic products, including an oat shampoo, an ear cleanser, and a dermal complex/conditioner. The company has a research collaboration with the Angiogenesis Foundation. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

