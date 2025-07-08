Bank Hapoalim BM Buys New Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

AXSM opened at $107.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 0.46. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.21 and a 12-month high of $139.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXSM. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.33.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $395,512.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,316.89. This trade represents a 6.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Hunter R. Murdock sold 6,014 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $602,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,437 shares of company stock valued at $9,834,215. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

