Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for $25.81 or 0.00023711 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $17.35 million and $1.25 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was August 30th, 2024. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 690,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 672,183 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest Finance (FARM) is a decentralized platform that allows users to earn returns on their cryptocurrency investments without actively managing them. It uses strategized vaults to provide optimal yield rates on investments. FARM is the native ERC-20 token of Harvest Finance, which is used for governance, staking, voting on proposals, and incentivizing users. The amount of FARM staked by holders determines their influence on decisions about the project and platform.”

