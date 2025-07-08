Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $31,936,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total value of $1,437,680.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 47,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,766,900.06. This trade represents a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 311,913 shares in the company, valued at $91,271,982.06. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,127 shares of company stock worth $9,812,296 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $337.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.33.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $302.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.32. The stock has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $309.35.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 344.71%. The business had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

