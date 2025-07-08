Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd Invests $21.91 Million in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 278,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,909,000. Celestica comprises about 14.8% of Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at $3,361,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $47,685,000. Summerhill Capital Management lnc. purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 1st quarter worth $2,283,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Celestica by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 761,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,164,000 after purchasing an additional 214,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Celestica by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,217,000 after purchasing an additional 30,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Monday, April 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.64.

Celestica Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $154.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.81. Celestica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $160.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

