Sharper & Granite LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,154,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,524,000 after buying an additional 177,609 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,245,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,503,000 after buying an additional 152,299 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,741,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,518,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 751,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after buying an additional 96,729 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCY opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.00.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

