Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 41,989 Shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,685,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41,989 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $540,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $381,365,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4,557.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $230,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,807,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,329,530,000 after acquiring an additional 907,757 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,258,519,000 after acquiring an additional 807,361 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 394.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,652,000 after purchasing an additional 611,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $221.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $216.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

ARES stock opened at $174.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 102.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. Ares Management Corporation has a 12 month low of $110.63 and a 12 month high of $200.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.11 and its 200 day moving average is $166.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $951.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 263.53%.

In other news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 85,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total value of $14,347,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 62,500 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $10,585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,585,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 873,145 shares of company stock valued at $146,204,353 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

