Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Invests $28.90 Million in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,301,696 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,898,000. Kinross Gold comprises 5.4% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd owned about 0.19% of Kinross Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 62,947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,559,632 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,667,000 after purchasing an additional 92,996 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 42,610 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE KGC opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.24%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.