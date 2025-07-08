Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires 10,900 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

