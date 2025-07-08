SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Raised by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,946,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 273,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 53,674 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.38.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

