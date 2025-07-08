Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 1,757,720 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,454,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,757,720 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.36% of Charles Schwab worth $505,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,289,544,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 354.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,005,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584,173 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,700,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,940 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Charles Schwab by 742.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,181,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,640 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Charles Schwab by 310.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,252,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,000 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW stock opened at $92.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.01. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $92.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $299,225.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 35,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,830.80. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $889,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,905 shares of company stock worth $10,530,833 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. William Blair lowered Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

