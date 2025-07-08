Reviewing U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) & Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) and U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aveanna Healthcare and U.S. Physical Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aveanna Healthcare 0.26% -15.16% 1.14% U.S. Physical Therapy 4.57% 7.89% 3.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.0% of Aveanna Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Aveanna Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Aveanna Healthcare has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Physical Therapy has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aveanna Healthcare and U.S. Physical Therapy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aveanna Healthcare 1 3 1 0 2.00 U.S. Physical Therapy 0 1 4 1 3.00

Aveanna Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $5.20, indicating a potential upside of 20.93%. U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus price target of $109.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.57%. Given U.S. Physical Therapy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Physical Therapy is more favorable than Aveanna Healthcare.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aveanna Healthcare and U.S. Physical Therapy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aveanna Healthcare $2.02 billion 0.41 -$10.93 million $0.02 215.00 U.S. Physical Therapy $671.34 million 1.79 $31.42 million $2.18 36.34

U.S. Physical Therapy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aveanna Healthcare. U.S. Physical Therapy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aveanna Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats Aveanna Healthcare on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities. The company operates through three segments: Private Duty Services (PDS), Home Health & Hospice (HHH), and Medical Solutions (MS). The PDS segment offers PDN services, which include in-home skilled nursing services to medically fragile children and adults; nursing services in school settings in which its caregivers accompany patients to school; services to patients in its pediatric day healthcare centers; and employer of record support and personal care services, as well as in-clinic and home-based therapy services, such as physical, occupational, and speech services. The HHH segment provides home health services, including in-home skilled nursing services; physical, occupational, and speech therapy services; and medical social and aide services, as well as hospice services for patients and their families when a life-limiting illness no longer responds to cure-oriented treatments. The MS segment offers enteral nutrition supplies and other products, including formulas, supplies, and pumps to adults and children delivered on a periodic or as-needed basis. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. It offers industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

