Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 419,178 Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 419,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,903,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth $116,315,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in shares of Futu by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,118,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,453,000 after purchasing an additional 67,214 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Futu by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 830,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,459,000 after purchasing an additional 523,808 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth $77,172,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Futu by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $123.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.51. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.60. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $130.88.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $603.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.86 million. Futu had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 41.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FUTU shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Futu from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Futu from $123.70 to $143.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.98.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

