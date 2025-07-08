Solid State (LON:SOLI) Trading Down 9.6% – Here’s What Happened

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) fell 9.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 185 ($2.52) and last traded at GBX 187.48 ($2.55). 231,186 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 79,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207.50 ($2.82).

Solid State Stock Down 10.5%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 188.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 167.30. The firm has a market cap of £105.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Solid State (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported GBX 6.30 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Solid State had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solid State plc will post 13.6195996 earnings per share for the current year.

About Solid State

In related news, insider Gary Marsh sold 21,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.52), for a total transaction of £40,000.70 ($54,444.94). 3.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Solid State plc (AIM:SOLI) is a leading value-added electronics group supplying commercial, industrial and defence markets with durable components, assemblies and manufactured systems for use in critical applications, with a particular emphasis on harsh operational environments. Solid State’s products are found around the world, from the ocean floor to the edge of space, ensuring the smooth operation of systems that augment our everyday lives.

The company has a core focus on industrial and ruggedised computing, battery power solutions, antennas, secure radio systems, imaging technologies, and electronic components & displays.

Operating through two divisions (systems and components) the group thrives on complex engineering challenges, often requiring design-in support and component sourcing.

