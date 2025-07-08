Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,673,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,377,402 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for approximately 0.9% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.12% of Carrier Global worth $613,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,300,000 after purchasing an additional 420,081 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Carrier Global by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,847,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $588,029,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,930,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,046,000 after purchasing an additional 936,892 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Carrier Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,080,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,078,000 after purchasing an additional 126,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $83.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 25.45%. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

In related news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the sale, the director owned 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

