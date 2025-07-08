Tellor Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $98.26 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $98.26 million and $14.40 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor token can now be purchased for about $36.62 or 0.00033642 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tellor

Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,767,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,683,219 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io.

Buying and Selling Tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor Tributes (TRB) is a token used within the Tellor decentralized oracle on the Ethereum network, primarily for validator incentives, staking deposits, and dispute fees. Its supply increases over time, managed by the Tellor Core contract. Founded in 2019 in the U.S. by Brenda Loya, Nick Fett, and Michael Zemrose, Tellor aims to ensure system security, create a robust ecosystem, and establish long-term sustainability.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

