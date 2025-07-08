Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires 2,446 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 113.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $31,223,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $913.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $785.09 on Tuesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market cap of $308.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $751.79 and a 200 day moving average of $723.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

