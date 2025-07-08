iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Holdings Decreased by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 2.0% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $14,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 350.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 549.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 588.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,869,000 after purchasing an additional 246,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY opened at $135.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.47 and a 200-day moving average of $131.75. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $144.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.2333 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

