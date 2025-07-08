Hourglass Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN)

Hourglass Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Main Street Capital comprises about 1.8% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 5,557.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Main Street Capital news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 13,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $811,231.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 181,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,198.62. This represents a 7.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MAIN opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.82. Main Street Capital Corporation has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $63.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.39.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $137.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.50 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 94.61% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on MAIN. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Main Street Capital from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley raised shares of Main Street Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

