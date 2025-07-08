NTV Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 119,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,000. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,641,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 24,287 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period.

Shares of FEZ stock opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $60.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.99. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.04.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

