Hourglass Capital LLC Takes Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARLP. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $14,564,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $14,190,000. Castalian Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $3,353,000. Orvieto Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $2,070,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 199,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 76,585 shares during the period. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 0.5%

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average is $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $540.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 132.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARLP shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARLP

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.