Navalign LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Navalign LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 64.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 199,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,439,000 after purchasing an additional 78,536 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 63,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 759,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,349,000 after buying an additional 23,407 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its holdings in American Tower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price target on American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $219.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.32. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 174.81%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.