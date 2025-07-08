HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises about 1.9% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 26.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $1,021,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $404.00 target price (up previously from $376.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays set a $416.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $336.00 price objective (down previously from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.71.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.5%

HCA stock opened at $378.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $372.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $91.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 1,063.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

