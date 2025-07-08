Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Increases Holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 730.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,053,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after acquiring an additional 926,510 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 594,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 285,513 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $3,550,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 415,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 252,120 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 368,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 186,633 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of RA opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,281.82%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Further Reading

