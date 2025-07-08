Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Increases Holdings in Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in Endava in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Endava by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Endava by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

DAVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen lowered Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.63.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Endava PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $34.94. The firm has a market cap of $886.04 million, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

