Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 71.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hexcel from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hexcel from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

NYSE:HXL opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. Hexcel Corporation has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.85.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

