Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,608 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at $1,312,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCC shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 5.14. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $75.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $299.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.39 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

