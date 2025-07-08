Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 19,800 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Priority Technology were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Priority Technology by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Priority Technology by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Priority Technology by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Marietta Davis sold 9,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $68,106.26. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 75,136 shares in the company, valued at $542,481.92. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley J. Miller sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 243,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,951. This represents a 29.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Stock Performance

Shares of PRTH opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $224.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.81 million. Priority Technology had a net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. On average, analysts predict that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRTH. TD Cowen upgraded Priority Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Priority Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

See Also

