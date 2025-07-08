Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $942,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in Coterra Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 31,425 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $641,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 67,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 123,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 price target on Coterra Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.45. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.16%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

