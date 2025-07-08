Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $478,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 3,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.68.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of RSG stock opened at $242.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.00. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.82 and a 12-month high of $258.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.