Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 849,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 401,929 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 967,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 96,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Virtus Total Return Fund stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95.

Virtus Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

About Virtus Total Return Fund

The firm also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th.

(Free Report)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

