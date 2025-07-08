MAG Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in MAG Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.07% of MAG Silver worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,839,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,538 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MAG Silver by 3,324.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 886,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after buying an additional 860,326 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,482,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 231,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 148,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 507,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 129,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Securities downgraded MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

MAG Silver Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. MAG Silver Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

MAG Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. MAG Silver’s payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

