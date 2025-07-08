2,166 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Bought by Capital Management Associates Inc

Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CL opened at $93.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

