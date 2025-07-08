Abound Financial LLC Invests $30,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Wrenne Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC now owns 176,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $96.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.66.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.