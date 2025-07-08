Abound Financial LLC Invests $29,000 in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 421 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC grew its stake in eBay by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 538 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

EBAY opened at $75.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.67. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.15 and a 12-month high of $79.84. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. eBay had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on eBay from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on eBay

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 92,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $6,694,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 123,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,700.92. This trade represents a 42.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 10,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $831,280.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,651 shares in the company, valued at $23,228,813.25. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,183 shares of company stock valued at $23,490,942 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.