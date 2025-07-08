Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 850 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,766 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $4,282,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 786,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,426,000 after buying an additional 82,671 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,740,000 after buying an additional 50,368 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 285,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after buying an additional 17,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 183,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after buying an additional 100,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $2,370,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,738.45. This trade represents a 35.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $437,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,122.50. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,114 shares of company stock worth $7,869,795 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $93.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.61 and its 200 day moving average is $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1-year low of $59.19 and a 1-year high of $94.03.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

