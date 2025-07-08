Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.32 and last traded at $78.63, with a volume of 1269839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.32 and its 200-day moving average is $69.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.45 million. Trimble had a net margin of 42.40% and a return on equity of 9.87%. Trimble’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $466,773.59. Following the sale, the director owned 17,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,046.91. This trade represents a 26.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

