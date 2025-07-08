Babylon Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.79 Million (BABY)

Babylon (BABY) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 8th. In the last week, Babylon has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Babylon token can currently be purchased for $0.0472 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Babylon has a market cap of $108.33 million and approximately $17.79 million worth of Babylon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Babylon Token Profile

Babylon’s launch date was April 11th, 2025. Babylon’s total supply is 10,210,673,399 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,294,036,491 tokens. Babylon’s official website is babylon.foundation. The official message board for Babylon is forum.babylon.foundation. Babylon’s official Twitter account is @bbn_foundation.

Babylon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Babylon (BABY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Babylon has a current supply of 10,210,171,521 with 2,478,271,784.98 in circulation. The last known price of Babylon is 0.04660864 USD and is down -7.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $23,860,264.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://babylon.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Babylon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Babylon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Babylon using one of the exchanges listed above.

