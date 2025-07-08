MobilityOne (LON:MBO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MobilityOne (LON:MBO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (3.24) (($0.04)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. MobilityOne had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 127.34%.

MobilityOne Stock Down 7.1%

MBO stock opened at GBX 1.30 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.45. MobilityOne has a 1 year low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 3.70 ($0.05). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.56.

Get MobilityOne alerts:

About MobilityOne

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

MobilityOne Limited, an investment holding company, provides e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platforms through its proprietary technology solutions in Malaysia. It operates through two segments, Telecommunication Services and Electronic Commerce Solutions; and Hardware. The company offers payment terminals for retailers, which enables bill payments, mobile and e-games top-ups, loan repayments, credit and ATM card payments, cashbacks, and e-wallets payments; mobile payment applications; and payment solution products and services, such as bill and loan collection, e-voucher distribution, local and federal government payment, and other recurring payment services for corporates.

Receive News & Ratings for MobilityOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MobilityOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.