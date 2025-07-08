USD Coin Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. In the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00000918 BTC on exchanges. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion and approximately $8.76 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,785.67 or 0.99912222 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,526.68 or 0.99674355 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin’s launch date was December 31st, 2024. USD Coin’s total supply is 61,967,811,205 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,901,219,650 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.circle.com/en/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully reserved stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, ensuring price stability through a reserve backed by cash and short-duration U.S. Treasury instruments. These reserves are held by regulated financial institutions like The Bank of New York Mellon and managed by BlackRock via the Circle Reserve Fund. Circle, which independently manages USDC after its initial development with Coinbase under the CENTRE Consortium, ensures transparency through monthly audits by Deloitte. USDC operates on 16 blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon, offering wide liquidity and accessibility. It is used in cross-border payments, DeFi, and as a hedge against cryptocurrency volatility. It provides a stable alternative for remittances and exposure to the U.S. dollar for non-U.S. investors. USDC maintains its 1:1 peg by minting and burning tokens based on USD deposits and redemptions, offering secure and regulated digital dollar transactions.”

