Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $380,000 Stock Position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,030 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,165,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,619 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,155,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,632,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 1,140.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,123,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,581 shares during the period.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF stock opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

